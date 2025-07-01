Celtics Rumors: NBA Insider Drops Bold Take on Al Horford’s Future in Boston
The Boston Celtics have made it clear that they would like to bring Al Horford back next season. Losing both Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet makes it even more important that they do so.
Without either one of those guys, they don't have any proven centers on the roster who can start. Bringing in Luka Garza might help the bench, but it doesn't help the starting lineup.
Horford is a player that a lot of teams that have championship aspirations are going to be interested in this summer. The Celtics have competition for him.
Horford has enjoyed his time in Boston, finally winning an NBA title with them a couple of years ago. Still, there's a chance that he might chase another ring with another team.
According to Bleacher Report, it looks likely that the Celtics aren't going to be able to retain Horford. He is likely going to sign a deal with a team that has a chance to actually win the title next year.
With Jayson Tatum out for most or all of next year with a torn Achilles, the Celtics don't have a shot to win a championship, even with the Pacers likely knocked off that tier with Tyrese Haliburton's injury.
Horford also isn't at the point in his career where he can play starter's minutes anymore. He is most effectively used as a backup forward or center. If he came back to Boston, they might try to make him start.
The Celtics are going to make sure that they try everything they can to bring Horford back. There's a reason that he hasn't signed with another team in the first few hours of free agency.
While Horford is going to give Brad Stevens a chance to offer a deal to him, it seems increasingly unlikely that the Celtics will have him back next season.
This year, Horford averaged nine points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He shot 42.3 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from deep.
