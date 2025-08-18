Celtics’ Al Horford Predicted to Sign $11.7 Million Deal With West Squad in Free Agency
Former 2024 Boston Celtics champion big man Al Horford — probably the best unsigned, unrestricted free agent — has been pegged to abandon Boston and join a Western Conference contender this summer.
The Celtics did reportedly tender the 6-foot-9 Florida product a veteran's minimum contract offer, but it sounds like the 39-year-old may have been offered more money to play for a team that has more of a legitimate chance at a title.
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report predicts that Horford will ultimately agree to a two-season, $11.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception deal with the Golden State Warriors this summer, with a player option for 2026-27.
"Al Horford is most likely bound for the Golden State Warriors," Favale writes. Like a handful of others, he's just waiting on the Jonathan Kuminga situation (debacle?) to resolve itself."
"Depending on how the JK soap opera plays out, the Warriors could need to change up their offer," Favale adds . "If Kuminga proves to be ultra-expensive, it might leave them with only the veteran's minimum to dangle. If he leaves or gets moved in a sign-and-trade, they could technically access the entire non-taxpayer mid-level exception."
