Celtics' Al Horford Predicted to Sign $11 Million Deal With West Powerhouse
The Golden State Warriors are the main team team forward-center Al Horford has been linked to this offseason. The 2023-24 NBA champion elected free agency from the Boston Celtics and is reportedly expected to command a two-year, $11 million contract with a player option for 2027-28, per ClutchPoints.
The Warriors are looking for a strong center to add to their roster for next season. Horford is one of the best center options on the market but Golden State is hesitant to sign the five-time NBA All-Star.
The Warriors extended a $7.9 million qualifying offer to forward Jonathan Kuminga at the end of June. He has yet to accept it, as he searches for a more lucrative deal with other teams.
While Golden State waits for Kuminga’s decision, they have put off signing Horford and Brooklyn Nets shooting guard De’Anthony Melton.
"The main reason Horford and Melton, or any other player, have yet to sign with the Warriors is because of Kuminga's holdout," said NBA insider Brett Siegel. "If the Dubs were to agree to multiple contracts right now, they would inch closer to the tax apron and basically take away their ability to match a potential offer sheet that could come in from another team for Kuminga."
Kuminga must make a decision about whether to accept the qualifying offer or sign a new contract by October 1. In that time period, Horford could decide to sign with a different team than the Warriors or choose to retire entirely after an 18-season career.
Horford’s decision will also influence how the Warriors’ front office navigates the rest of free agency. Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles and Toronto Raptors power forward Chris Boucher are reportedly waiting in the wings for a deal with Golden State.
"If, by some chance, Horford decides he no longer wants to wait on the Warriors and he ultimately retires or joins another team, Trey Lyles and Chris Boucher would become backup plans for this team. Until Horford signs, these two are forced to wait in free agency," Siegel wrote.
Boston’s general manager Brad Stevens said Horford is unlikely to return to the Celtics. Horford wants to win another NBA championship but that goal does not align with Boston’s abilities next season.
It will likely be a few more weeks or even months before Horford makes a decision on where to sign. But for now, the Warriors seem like top contenders for the veteran.
