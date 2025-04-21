Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Reveals Jaylen Brown Minutes Plan in Playoffs
The Boston Celtics got off to a great start to open their title repeat quest, taking down the Orlando Magic in Game 1. Heading into the series, nobody questioned whether the Celtics would be able to handle the Magic, but rather, people were worried about the injuries on the team.
The most notable one was that to Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who has been dealing with a nagging knee injury. The injury saw Brown miss the final few games of the regular season, so there was some concern entering the postseason.
However, Brown was able to play in Game 1, and there wasn't a lot of concern. The star forward played 30 minutes in the win, putting in 16 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Entering the game, it was known that Brown wouldn't be on a minutes restriction. However, that didn't stop Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla from discussing the minutes plan for Brown moving forward.
“I wouldn’t look into minutes… The best gift that we've got as a team is our flexibility and our versatility… I wouldn't look into minutes from anybody."
If Brown can be fully healthy, it would be a massive boost to the Celtics' overall chances in the playoffs. Brown gives this team another legitimate star to pair alongside Jayson Tatum, giving Boston a big edge over opponents.
Boston did have a scare during Game 1 as Tatum went down with a potential injury on a hard foul. Thankfully, it seems that he will be okay, but there was some real concern for a minute.
Game 2 between the Celtics and Magic will take place on Wednesday as the Celtics look to grab the first two games at home. This Boston team seems to be on a mission, and if they are healthy, there aren't many other squads around the NBA who can compete with them.
