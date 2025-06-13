Celtics All But Guaranteed Not to Move All-Star Amid Trade Rumors
The Boston Celtics are certainly going to be making moves this summer. They are going to have to trade multiple starters in order to get below the second apron.
That seems to be the most important mandate for the Celtics this offseason. The penalties for being in the second apron are pretty significant, and new owner Bill Chisholm doesn't want that.
Jayson Tatum's torn Achilles complicates things in a big way. With him missing most of next year, they likely aren't in title contention for the 2025-26 season. That opens up multiple star players to be traded, except one.
The Celtics are not likely to trade star player Jayson Tatum
While pretty much anything can still happen with the Celtics, it's very unlikely that they will trade Jayson Tatum. Tatum is still the best player the Celtics have, even with a torn Achilles.
They expect him to be able to make a full recovery, which means he should be back to being the dominant player he was before he hurt himself. He's still in his prime.
Boston is trying to thread the needle of shedding salary while still being in contention for a title when Tatum comes back. Once Tatum gets back for a full season, the Celtics feel they can compete again.
Next season will be all about Jaylen Brown commanding the offense and being the best player on the team. While the Eastern Conference won't be great, it would be surprising to see Boston compete for a title.
Brad Stevens is the one who is tasked with making these tough decisions when it comes to the roster. They have to figure out what is in the best interest of the future of the franchise.
The Celtics will very likely have a much different roster next season than they did this year. There's a very good chance that the Celtics will have at least two different starters next year.
This season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game. He shot 45.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three.
