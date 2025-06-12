Top 5 Center Replacements For Celtics Amid Kristaps Porzingis Rumors
The Boston Celtics are likely going to trade at least two starters this summer to help alleviate the massive tax bill that is coming their way. They are trying to get under the second apron.
In order to do that, Kristaps Porzingis might be on his way out. He is a player who has been circled as someone who could be moved to help them achieve that goal.
If the Celtics do end up doing that, there are five guys who could end up replacing him as the starting center.
1. Daniel Gafford
Dallas has been brought up as a possible trade partner with the Celtics when it comes to Jrue Holiday. Daniel Gafford would likely be included in any package that they would have in a trade.
Gafford gives the Celtics more shot-blocking and rebounding. He's someone that Boston would like to have play with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
2. Brook Lopez
In the scenario that the Celtics don't reset the franchise this summer, they could end up getting a center who is more of a win-now option. Brook Lopez would be that guy.
Lopez is a free agent and would likely be pretty cheap to sign, even for a guy in the luxury tax. If they can't make that work, they could get him in a sign-and-trade.
Lopez does all of the things that Porzingis can do on the court, except he has proven to be a much more available player than Porzingis. He's more durable.
3. Karl-Anthony Towns
This trade would be very hard to work out, but there's a world in which the Celtics and Knicks swap centers. They would have to figure out a way to make the salaries match up exactly, but they are similar players.
Porzingis has already played in New York, so he understands what the deal is. Knicks fans did love him while he was there, so perhaps it's a marriage that would work out.
2. Luke Kornet
A very logical solution would be for the Celtics to promote Kornet to become a starter. He is a player who they trust to play well, including in high-pressure situations.
Kornet needs to develop more of a three-point shot, but he certainly showed that he can block shots and grab a ton of rebounds. The Celtics aren't going to contend for a title next season anyway.
1. Al Horford
Since Boston likely won't win a title, they could bring back Horford for one last ride. Starting him would mean he isn't a normal starter, but pairing him with Kornet could work out for him.
Horford could play 28 minutes, and Kornet could take the rest. He gives the Celtics some leadership and stability in a lineup that might not have a lot of it if multiple starters get traded.
