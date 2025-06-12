Celtics Expected Trade Price For Derrick White Revealed
The Boston Celtics could end up making a lot of moves this summer to shed significant salary. They are going to try the best they can to get under the second apron.
Derrick White has been mentioned as a player that a lot of other teams would love to grab in a trade at the Celtics' expense. If they want to get rid of a lot of salary, they might have to consider moving him.
Of course, the Celtics would prefer to keep him if they can. He is someone that Boston loves becuse of his ability to shoot the three and play perimeter defense.
Read more: Top 5 Center Replacements For Celtics Amid Kristaps Porzingis Rumors
If White were to get traded, it wouldn't be cheap for another team to trade for him. According to the Athletic, it would be on par or similar to what they would ask in return for Jaylen Brown.
It's clear that Boston doesn't really want to trade either White or Brown this summer. They feel that both of them are part of what the franchise wants to do in the future.
Both of those players are very good, and the Celtics want to keep as many young and good players as they can. They would rather get rid of other guys in order to shed salary.
That means that Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are much more likely to be moved than either White or Brown. They would have to be blown away to move either one of those two guys.
More Celtics news: Celtics' Jaylen Brown Shares Positive Update Following Recent Knee Procedure
That doesn't mean that the Celtics won't trade White. There is a price for everyone, and if a team is motivated enough to land him, they will certainly ship him out.
With Jayson Tatum out for most of next season because of a torn Achilles, this would be the time to reset the franchise if they are going to do such a thing.
This season, White averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He shot 44.2 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics' Baylor Scheierman Reveals How Jayson Tatum's Injury Impacts His Future
Three Teams Emerging as Top Trade Destinations for Celtics' Jrue Holiday: Report
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.