Celtics' Brad Stevens Provides Big Injury Update on Jaylen Brown
The Boston Celtics have unfortunately been eliminated from the 2025 NBA Playoffs despite guard Jaylen Brown massively stepping up and playing through a knee injury after power forward Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon.
Speaking to Brown playing through injury, Celtics general manager Brad Stephens commended the talented player for his competitiveness and for "being a warior."
“Jaylen wants to play," Stephens said, per Celtics insider Taylor snow. Jaylen’s a competitor. Jaylen's a warrior. Jaylen takes great pride in being out there.”
Stephens also stated that Brown's knee is “in a good place structurally” and “hopefully he’ll feel better after being off of it for a couple of weeks.”
In Boston's series against the New York Knicks, Brown averaged 21.3 points, 6.7 total rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 0.8 steals per game.
