Inside The Celtics

Celtics' Brad Stevens Provides Big Injury Update on Jaylen Brown

Jeremy Hanna

May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) walks off the court after losing to the New York Knicks in game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) walks off the court after losing to the New York Knicks in game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics have unfortunately been eliminated from the 2025 NBA Playoffs despite guard Jaylen Brown massively stepping up and playing through a knee injury after power forward Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon.

Speaking to Brown playing through injury, Celtics general manager Brad Stephens commended the talented player for his competitiveness and for "being a warior."

“Jaylen wants to play," Stephens said, per Celtics insider Taylor snow. Jaylen’s a competitor. Jaylen's a warrior. Jaylen takes great pride in being out there.”

Stephens also stated that Brown's knee is “in a good place structurally” and “hopefully he’ll feel better after being off of it for a couple of weeks.”

In Boston's series against the New York Knicks, Brown averaged 21.3 points, 6.7 total rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 0.8 steals per game.

More Celtics: Celtics President Brad Stevens Shares Update on Kristaps Porzingis After Illness

For more news and notes about the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.

This story is currently being updated...

Published
Jeremy Hanna
JEREMY HANNA

Home/News