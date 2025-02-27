Celtics Could Be Without Star Jaylen Brown For Crucial Matchup vs Cavaliers
As the Boston Celtics get ready for their upcoming game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, they could be without star forward Jaylen Brown. Brown has been listed as questionable on the injury report ahead of the crucial game with Cleveland tomorrow.
Brown missed the Celtics last game against the Detroit Pistons due to the left thigh contusion. It has been bothering him since he suffered the injury recently against the Toronto Raptors.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla provided an update on Brown after the loss to the Pistons. Mazzulla couldn't provide much but did mention that Brown was very banged up.
“He’s pretty banged up,” Mazzulla said. “He’s feeling a little bit better. He’s pretty banged up, though, from last night. Just doing what’s best for him.”
If Brown has to miss this game against the Cavaliers, it would be a big loss for the Celtics. Brown is one of the key players for Boston and he helps the entire offense run smoothly.
Brown has played in 49 games for the Celtics this season, putting up 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest. The All-Star continues to dominate and be a crucial piece to the Celtics' repeat chances.
“You’re kind of just doing what’s best for him," Mazzulla said. “He’s a guy where he puts his body through a lot and plays so much regardless. Sometimes you gotta save the guys from themselves. It just felt like what was best for him and what was best for the team.”
The Celtics looked out of sorts against the Pistons without Brown on the court so the hope is that he can suit up against Cleveland. Boston remains a few games behind the Cavaliers in the standings for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, making this a big game.
If Brown can't go, others will need to step up to take down the Cavaliers. Boston remains one of the favorites to win the NBA title this season but they will likely need to go through the Cavaliers to reach the NBA Finals.
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.