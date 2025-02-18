Celtics Could Look at Former Lakers Center on Buyout Market
The Boston Celtics are gearing up for the final stretch run of the regular season before they enter the playoffs looking to repeat. Boston should be favored going into any playoff series as long as they can remain healthy down the stretch of the year.
But the Celtics could always look to add more talent to the roster via the buyout market. The Celtics have already signed forward Torrey Craig but they could use some extra size up front.
Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston has listed a few candidates for Boston to look at on the buyout market. One of them is former Los Angeles Lakers center Mo Bamba, who was waived by the Utah Jazz after being traded there at the deadline.
"Bamba averaged 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 28 games for the Los Angeles Clippers. Signing the 26-year-old 7-footer would be redundant as the C's are set on size with Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta playing important roles off the bench. The Celtics instead will likely look to add a wing who can bring consistent scoring or above-average defense when called upon to provide a spark with the second unit."
Bamba hasn't been able to stay consistent on the court but he could offer the Celtics some quality minutes off the bench. Due to the health history of center Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics could look to bring in more depth to round everything out.
Veteran Al Horford is still serviceable but he has declined in terms of his overall production. While Boston does have some depth up front, Bamba could give them some insurance in case of an injury taking place.
The veteran has shown decent abilities on the defensive end of the floor and could be a nice addition to the team. Boston is more likely to look elsewhere for help if they decide to add any other players but Bamba could always be a nice backup plan for this team.
