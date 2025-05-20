Celtics' Jaylen Brown Not Viewed as No 1 Player to Step Up With Jayson Tatum Injured
The Boston Celtics are going to have big changes to the lineup next season. Their top scoring option is going to miss most of next season because of a torn Achilles.
With Jayson Tatum hurt, the Celtics are going to have to turn to Jaylen Brown as the lead option. He is someone that they believe is more than capable of being a top option.
Brown was both the Eastern Conference Finals MVP and the NBA Finals MVP last season, outplaying Tatum in both series. When he's healthy, he can be one of the best players in the NBA.
For Boston, having Brown as their top option isn't ideal, but they could have worse options. Still, one former NBA player doesn't believe that the Celtics are in a good spot if Brown has to carry the load.
Gilbert Arenas went on First Take and destroyed the idea that Brown can be leaned on as a top-scoring option for the Celtics next season.
"As of right now as of how he finished this season, no. He doesn't have really the playmaking skills. He's a slasher-scorer style. I mean he can be Batman some nights, but Batman for the whole season, we haven't seen that yet."
Arenas doesn't believe that Brown can elevate his game to a way that he has to carry the offensive load night in and night out. He believes that he can only do that on certain nights, not for a whole year.
While it's true that the Celtics haven't seen Brown do it for an entire season, it's not like he doesn't have the skills to do it. Brown can be one of the fiercest scorers in the league.
The issue is going to be the roster around him. How many changes are coming to this team in the offseason? If he doesn't have good teammates around him, that can cause some issues.
The Celtics very well could trade Kristaps Porzingis or Jrue Holiday. There's a chance that they could end up trading both so that they get below a massive tax bill.
