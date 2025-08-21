Celtics' Jayson Tatum Gets Real on Achilles Recovery: 'Toughest Six Weeks of My Life'
Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum is doing all he can to get back to where he was prior to the brutal Achilles tendon injury.
The 27-year-old superstar is currently on the road to recovery. He's three months into his injury, and he's been looking like he's on an incredible track to play some time this upcoming season. When that will be, or if that will happen, is uncertain.
For the first time since he suffered the injury, Tatum spoke freely about the injury. In the interview, the six-time All-Star got honest about it and called these last six weeks 'the toughest of his life.'
“You got to be resilient,” Tatum said. “[Those] first six weeks of this was probably the toughest six weeks of any point in my life. Just had to accept it and realize it happened, and now I gotta do everything in my power to get back to who I was.”
Although Tatum has done a phenomenal job in doing his best to get back on the court, there is still no timeline for a return.
Celtics team president Rich Gothan declined to put a timetable on his superstar forward.
“What I know about JT is that he’s gonna do everything he can to put us in the position to make a decision,” Gotham said. “He’s gonna work hard to get back as soon as he can, and we’ll see how soon that is. But for right now, we’re not really looking at timetables.”
Tatum's injury was far from ideal, and it will certainly affect how the C's might perform this upcoming season. The NBA champion has been grinding all summer to get back on the court to help out his team.
“Rehab is tedious, man — six days a week. It’s starting to get a little bit better now, I’m out the boot now,” Tatum said. “Better days ahead, but just trying to take it one day at a time.”
Tatum was sensational last season and the expectation is that once he's back on the court, he will be his All-NBA self again.
Last season for the C's, Tatum averaged 26.8 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three in 72 games.
Tatum's previous career low in games played was 64 in the 2020-21 season.
