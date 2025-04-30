Celtics First Round Victory Extends Remarkable Jaylen Brown Postseason Streak
The Boston Celtics finished off the Orlando Magic in five games led by stellar play from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
In the process, Brown specifically extended an impressive playoff streak of his, making his first-round playoff record now 8-0. The one year the Celtics lost in the first round was the year Brown was out with injury, and the team faced off against the Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets.
Tatum was essentially by himself in that series and only managed to win one game on the back of a 50-point performance. While the Celtics were the seventh seed in the East and the Nets were the second seed, it is unclear how the series would have gone with a healthy Jaylen Brown.
When both players are healthy, the team has lots of success. Going back to Brown's rookie 2016-17 season, the team has made the playoffs and advanced past the first round in every season, except the previously mentioned year he was hurt.
This is an impressive feat for the duo, but especially for Brown. He wasn't a huge part of the rotation as a rookie, but he still was an okay contributor off the bench at times, showing promise originally in the playoffs.
Brown, since then, has taken off, making his third overall draft capital well worth it. Tatum was drafted the following season third overall, and like Brown, showed lots of promise as a rookie. Ever since both were drafted, the Celtics have been a successful team.
All the years of coming up just short led up to last year's championship run, and now the team will be looking to go back-to-back.
As long as Brown and Tatum stay healthy and together, the Celtics should have a top team and make it out of the first round. Earlier in their careers, there was a bit more instability with the roster around them and the coaching staff, but now there seems to be much more stability to keep up this consistent level of success.
Another talking point that will inevitably come with this streak is how Brown would do as the top player on his own team. There were constant trade rumors for Brown for the longest time in the past few years, but the Celtics held firm and kept their young duo together.
It is entirely possible Brown would win a lot as the leader of his own team, but there is no use thinking about that, as Tatum and Brown are too good of a duo to consider breaking up at this point.
For more news and notes about the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.