Celtics Notes: Porzingis Figures Out Magic, Potential Semifinal Match Ups, More
With a dominant 120-89 victory in Game 5, the Boston Celtics have cemented their spot in the 2025 NBA Playoff Semifinals and are one step closer to repeating as NBA Champions.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Boston Celtics as we move toward the next round of the postseason.
Kristaps Porzingis Reveals How Celtics Found Cracks in Magic Gameplan
After suffering a close loss to the Orlando Magic in Game 3, the Celtics need to figure out a way to get past their tough defense, especially when it came to center Kristaps Porzingis. Fortunately, Porzingis has revealed how they were able to figure out what changes needed to be made.
Porzingis saw immediate success in the next game, putting up 19 points, five total rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
Celtics vs Magic Game 5: Is Jaylen Brown Playing?
The big question heading into Game 5 was whether or not reigning NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown would be able to play after suffering right knee posterior impingement. His most significant game in the series came in Game 2 when he recorded 36 points, 10 total rebounds, five assists, and one steal.
Fortunately, he was approved to play in Game 5, where he would put up 23 points, six total rebounds, and three assists.
Breaking Down Potential Celtics, Knicks Matchup
Now that they have made their way through the Magic, the Celtics are set to come face-to-face with either the New York Knicks or the Detroit Pistons.
The Knicks are a tough team, largely because of point guard Jaylen Brunson and center Karl-Anthony Towns. While both players could cause problems, Boston should be able to handle them no problem.
Meanwhile, the Pistons have been a surprisingly effective team in the playoffs. Cade Cunningham has been particularly dangerous, and they're notable for being scrappy and having nothing to lose.
