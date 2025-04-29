Breaking Down Potential Celtics, Knicks Matchup
The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks are both up 3-1 in the first round, with the Celtics leading the Orlando Magic and the Knicks leading the Detroit Pistons. While neither series is technically over, both teams seem to be on a collision course towards the second round.
Both teams haven't made things easy, but have done what is needed to win three out of their four playoff games so far.
In terms of how each team matches up with each other, things are definitely interesting. Celtics fans should be happy with this matchup on paper, as the team took down the Knicks in all four of their meetings during the regular season.
That is partly because they match up well if the Knicks. The Knicks have good defenders on the wing with OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart, but lack the offensive firepower to keep up with the Celtics' three-point shooting.
Besides point guard Jalen Brunson, who should be matched up with either a healthy Jrue Holiday or Derrick White, the Knicks don't have anyone scary on offense.
Karl-Anthony Towns does have the size to give the team problems, but the Celtics have multiple players who can keep him at bay. The real strength of the Knicks is their hustle, which is embodied by Josh Hart.
Despite being just six-foot-four, Hart averaged nearly 10 rebounds per game on the season, and leads the team in rebounding in the playoffs. The Celtics will need to make sure to keep Hart off the offensive glass, especially in clutch situations.
It may sound crazy on paper given the size difference, but Joe Mazzulla may decide to put Kristaps Porzingis on Hart to not only keep him off the glass, but to allow Porzingis to roam around the rim more, given Hart shot just 33% from three during the season.
Ultimately, the series will come down to how well Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown play, as usual. The Knicks are one of the few teams with multiple defenders to throw at Tatum and Brown, but as long as the two stars don't force things, the rest of the Celtics should have plenty of success.
The team can also attack both Towns and Brunson on the defensive end, which is a huge difference in how they stack up with the Magic.
The Celtics should have no problem with the Knicks in a seven-game series, but that doesn't mean they should take them lightly.
