Celtics Forward Provides Exciting Jayson Tatum Recovery Update
The Boston Celtics are heading into a season of uncertainty in 2025-26. Boston team president Brad Stevens made a series of moves to help the club avoid the league's punitive second luxury tax apron, ditching center Kristaps Porzingis, guard Jrue Holiday, new post-Porzingis trade acquisition Georges Niang, and center Luke Kornet (who left in free agency).
Al Horford appears to be seeking the nearest "Exit" sign, too, but for now he remains unsigned as the Golden State Warriors try to sort out their Jonathan Kuminga business.
During a new conversation on NBC Sports Boston's "Celtics Talk" podcast with Chris Forsberg, third-year forward Jordan Walsh revealed that the Celtics' best player, Jayson Tatum, is making inroads as he recuperates from an Achilles tendon tear.
"The energy in the gym changes when he walks through," Walsh said. "He's not the most vocal guy, but he's more of a silent leader."
Celtics' Best Players: 'Silent Leaders'
"Him and JB (Jaylen Brown) are more silent leaders," Walsh added. "So, when they step in the gym, you can feel the energy shift. You can feel the attention going to them."
Most excitingly, Walsh indicated that Tatum has already improved markedly from his initial May surgery.
"We've seen him so often," Walsh said. "I've seen him from when he messed up his Achilles to now, and it's a big difference. He's moving around way better. So, he's progressing well. I'm definitely happy to see him getting back healthy."
Tatum suffered the ailment in the waning minutes of a Game 4 second-round playoff series loss to the New York Knicks, and just hours later was going under the knife for surgery. He engaged in pool workouts in July, and was able to move beyond his walking boot last month. Seeing him at Boston's practice facility appears to already be galvanizing teammates.
"To see him in the gym definitely sets a precedent for everybody else," Walsh said. "If a guy is hurt and trying to get back, then you can do the same thing. Like, you're perfectly healthy, you should be doing the same thing."
Tatum, 27, made his fifth All-NBA and sixth All-Star team for the 61-21 Celtics in 2024-25. He and Brown were the two best pieces on a loaded Boston team that won it all in 2024, and will next have to figure out how to reach taht level again with a very, very different-looking supporting cast.
