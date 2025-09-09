NBA Hall of Famer Believes Celtics Star Could Be Next American-Born MVP
There has been a lot of talk about who the next American-born NBA superstar is going to be. There hasn't been an American-born MVP since the 2017-18 season when James Harden won it.
The Boston Celtics haven't had a player win the MVP since Larry Bird all the way back in 1985-86. It has been quite a drought for the franchise when it comes to a player capturing the ultimate individual award.
Former NBA All-Star Chris Bosh believes that both MVP droughts could end soon. He believes that Jayson Tatum has a shot to be the next American-born MVP.
Chris Bosh Believes Jayson Tatum Could Win MVP Someday
Bosh was at the Hall of Fame ceremonies over the weekend. He believes that Tatum could be the next American winner of the MVP, remarking how much he likes Tatum's game.
“Jayson Tatum, of course, but he’s got his injury.It’s really, really tough, especially with a thing like the MVP trophy. You saw who I teamed up with, so it’s very, very difficult. There is a section of young guys that the middle section, the guys in their mid-20s. It’s their time to put their stamp on the game.”
The Celtics will be without Tatum all of next season because of the torn Achilles that he suffered while playing against the Knicks in the second round of the playoffs.
How he recovers from that injury could be the deciding factor on whether or not Tatum ever wins an MVP. He has already proven that he can be the best player on a championship-winning team.
Jayson Tatum Has a Chance to Win an MVP if He Properly Recovers from his Torn Achilles
Tatum is one of the best scorers in the league when he is fully healthy. His offensive arsenal has everything you could possibly want; he's a true three-level scorer.
The next evolution in Tatum's game is for him to be more consistent with his play. He easily can go for 50 points on any given night, but sometimes he falls in love with the three a little too much.
This past season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game.
