Rockets Star Shouts Out Lakers Legend After Sinking Game-Winner Against Celtics
The Boston Celtics continue to struggle in 2025. They sit just 8-6 since the new year started, and they look like they have some issues.
Right now, they are not playing consistent basketball. They haven't been able to get anything going in recent weeks because of some poor play from the starting lineup.
This doesn't look like the same team that was able to win the NBA Championship a year ago. They simply aren't playing with the same connectivity.
Despite this, they still sit second in the Eastern Conference standings. Unfortunately for them, their lead has shrunk for that spot, as they have just one game on the Knicks for that spot.
In their most recent game, the Celtics fell to the Rockets after a game-winning shot from Amen Thompson. That's despite the fact that Jaylen Brown had 28 points in the game.
Thompson hit the shot, which, to this point, is the biggest shot of his NBA career. It was a great shot to win a kep game for Houston.
Following that shot, he shouted out a Lakers legend that everyone in Boston hates.
Kobe Bryant didn't hit many game-winning floaters, but the sentiment still stands. He felt like one of the greatest players in NBA history after hitting that shot.
The Celtics can't feel good about the fact that he said that. They let someone who is not known for his offense carve them up for 33 points.
At this point in the season, it's no longer about flipping a switch for Boston. They need to start playing better basketball before things start slipping away from them.
The Celtics have to figure out how to fix things with the current roster because they can't make a meaningful trade with their cap situation. They are hard-capped by the second-apron, so any trade is going to be very difficult to make.
Boston is a team that still has plenty of talent. If they can get healthy and get themselves turned around, they are certainly a threat to repeat as champions.
Thompson is averaging 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game for the Rockets.
