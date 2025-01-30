Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Selected as East Reserve For NBA All-Star Game
Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown has been named to the All-Star team as a reserve this year. This will mark the fourth time that Brown has been named to the All-Star team in his career.
Brown joins fellow All-Star teammate Jayson Tatum this season as the two will represent the defending champions in San Francisco. The star duo is one of the best across the entire NBA and this is exciting news for each player.
On the season, Brown has averaged 23.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Brown has seen a decline in his 3-point shooting this season as he is coming in with 31.8 percent from distance this season.
Boston has continued to be one of the best teams around the NBA but they have seen a mini slump of late. They have been fairly inconsistent on the floor and it has led to them dropping some games that they should have won.
Brown has admitted that the energy has been off at times with the Celtics. But the team has stayed together and not lost their way too much so far.
"It's coming. It's coming," said Brown. "You just keep working. It's coming. You got to keep fighting if you want to be what you say you want to be, got to be tested and you got to pass those tests and be worthy of it. It's been hard. Shots are not going in. It's looked a little bit ugly at times. Our offense has been a little bit [off]. The energy hasn't been flowing the way it's used to, but that's all right.”
There is plenty of time for the Celtics to get back to being the dominant team that many expect them to be. But it will take a lot of focus and discipline over the final stretch of the season from this group.
