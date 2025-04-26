Celtics HC Joz Mazzulla Disputes Game Clock Accuracy
The Boston Celtics were trying to get a sweep of the Orlando Magic. Instead, Game 3 did not go as planned. They failed to score over 100 points and lost the game, giving Orlando life.
Now the Celtics hold a 2-1 series lead. They have been physically beaten up in this series, with both Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis suffering injuries. Jrue Holiday was out for Game 3, as well.
Toward the end of Game 3, the Celtics were trying to make a comeback to win the game and keep hopes of the sweep alive.
Head coach Joe Mazzulla was trying to get the Celtics a chance to make a game-winning shot on the last play. He seems to think that the clock wasn't accurate on that last play.
On one play, the Celtics were given just 0.3 seconds left to do something. Mazzulla thought there should have been more time on the clock.
"I do think you should go back and review time. I think there was more time than 0.3 seconds on the clock, but what are you going to do?'
Mazzulla believes that's something they should be able to review in a backcourt situation, which is understandable. They review almost everything else at this point, so why not add that?
Of course, that wasn't the play that decided this game. The Celtics didn't lose this game because of that play, they lost because they weren't able to score enough points.
Now the Celtics have to try to make adjustments to deal with the physicality that the Magic have been giving them all series. It's clearly causing them problems.
Boston still feels very confident that they will win this series, as they should. They are still the more talented team. They are also one of the best road teams in NBA history.
Winning Game 4 would pretty much close the book on this series. If they allow Orlando to win and get some confidence, that would be a real issue because the Magic would suddenly get confident that they can pull an upset.
