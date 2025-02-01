Celtics Insider Makes Case For Specific Trade Deadline Target
2025 has not been kind to the Boston Celtics. Their lead for the second spot in the East has quickly slid.
Boston has just a one-game lead on the New York Knicks for that second spot. They are still way behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot in East.
While they won't talk about it outwardly, the Celtics are clearly frustrated with how they have been playing recently. With the guys they have on this roster, there is no reason why they shouldn't be playing better ball.
Any team with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should still be looked at as one of the favorites to win the title. Getting some help at the trade deadline could help break the funk they are in.
According to one Celtics insider, Boston could be looking for a defender who can play the three or four spot. According to Chris Forsberg of Yahoo Sports, that's exactly who they should look for.
An athletic defender at that spot would take some pressure off of Tatum on the defensive end so he could focus more on the offensive end.
Of course, those kinds of players don't grow on trees. What makes things worse for the Celtics is their salary cap situation.
Being stuck in the second apron makes it very hard for them to make a trade for a quality player. Any rotation player who fits that bill is going to be making more than the minimum.
Boston would potentially have to get a third team involved in order to make a trade like that. They still have most of their guys back from last year's title roster, so they might sit out the deadline.
Surprisingly, there haven't been any trades in the weeks leading up to the deadline. It might be shaping up to be a pretty sleepy deadline.
That would be just fine with the Celtics because there are still plenty of teams in the East who are trying to catch them.
