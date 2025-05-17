Celtics' Jaylen Brown Hints at Playing Knicks With Injury
The Boston Celtics ended their season on Friday night with a loss to the New York Knicks in Game 6. It was a disappointing end to the season, but losing Jayson Tatum made it inevitable.
Tatum's torn Achilles made it impossible for the Celtics to win three straight games against the Knicks. They just put themselves in too big of a hole to overcome.
Jaylen Brown did his best to take over the number-one scoring role. While his effort was there, he just wasn't quite able to do enough to help the Celtics make a historic comeback.
Brown talked with the media after the game was over about his thoughts on the series against New York. He seemed to allude to the fact that he played this series injured.
For the majority of the season, Brown has been dealing with a knee injury. It's something that has clearly been affecting him not just in the regular season, but the postseason as well.
That knee injury is something that Brown is going to have to get taken care of now that the offseason is upon them. He needs to be as healthy as possible next season with Tatum out.
Brown's health is going to be a major story heading into next year, with the changes that are likely coming for the roster. It's highly unlikely that this same group of Celtics is playing with the team on opening night next year.
There's a chance that Brown undergoes some kind of procedure to address the pain that he is feeling in that knee. If he does, he would still be ready for the start of next season.
The Celtics are going to have to figure out a way to make the playoffs again next season without their best player. There's a shot Tatum comes back at the end of the year, but Boston can't count on that.
Brown played pretty well in the playoffs for being hurt, so Celtics fans are hopeful he'll be even better next year once his knee is taken care of.
