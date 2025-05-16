Celtics Sale Has Obtained Full Funding, Dates Revealed
The Boston Celtics have had a lot going on for them in the last few months. After winning the NBA championship last season, their owners immediately announced that they were going to put them up for sale.
They were sold to Bill Chisholm and his group of investors for over $6 billion. They were hoping to win a second straight title before Chisholm fully took over the team, but that might be derailed, as well.
Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles, making things a lot more difficult for this team moving forward. Now, we know when Chisholm will start to assume control and make basketball decisions.
Chisholm now has his entire ownership group put together, so they finally have the full amount of funding needed to assume control of the team.
It looks like Chisholm will take over 51 percent of the franchise after a vote from the rest of the owners, which will take place in either June or July.
That means that Chisholm will be the one making the decisions on whether or not to break up the team to lower the luxury tax bill, even though Wyc Grousbeck is still technically in charge of basketball decisions.
Everyone thought the same thing was put in place for Mark Cuban and the Mavericks, but that ended up not being the case. Since Grousbeck is not paying the bills anymore, it might be tough for him to truly make decisions.
Boston is still hoping that they can make a comeback against the Knicks and make the Eastern Conference Finals, even without Tatum. That will be up to how well Jaylen Brown is able to play.
Once the season is over, the attention will immediately be turned to Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday's future with the franchise. Both could be on their way out.
How this season finishes will be a big deciding factor on what Chisholm decides to do. He is a huge Celtics fan and mentioned that he wants to win as much as possible.
The question becomes, at what cost will he be willing to do so?
