Celtics Fans Give Emotional Tribute to Jayson Tatum After Achilles Injury
The Boston Celtics got some devastating news when Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles in Game 4 against the Knicks. It's an injury that not only hurts them this year, but next year as well.
It's an injury that has implications far beyond the rest of this year and next year. With Tatum out for most of next year, there's a good chance that the rest of the team is going to change this offseason.
Fans were crushed when the injury happened. Tatum is extremely well-liked in Boston and is someone who helps the Celtics be title contenders as long as he's on the court.
Fans had an emotional tribute for Tatum ahead of Game 6 on Friday, with Celtics fans sending their well-wishes and prayers for Tatum to have a speedy and full recovery.
Boston has a history of loving their superstars in a way that few other cities do. Tatum certainly qualifies as one of those superstars.
These fans know that it's going to be a long time before they see Tatum on the basketball court again. They wanted to make sure that he knows just how much they love him.
Boston will try to beat the Knicks in each of the next two games to keep their season alive without Tatum in the lineup. Winning Game 6 in Madison Square Garden is not going to be an easy task.
The entire team stepped up to get an emotional victory in Game 5. Things will be much tougher to come by on the road.
Tatum is still young, so the hope is that he will be able to come back still in his prime and play at a high level. He is expected to make a full recovery since he's already had surgery.
Tatum clearly wants to get back as soon as possible since he had surgery less than 24 hours after suffering the injury. The sooner he has surgery, the sooner he can return to the court.
This past season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points. 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game.
