Celtics' Jaylen Brown Linked With New West Team Amid Trade Rumors
The Boston Celtics are entering a crucial offseason following an early playoff exit. And due to the heavy restrictions from the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), the Celtics could be forced to make some drastic changes to the roster.
Many around the NBA are expecting the Celtics to move off a few crucial pieces to the team, but who that is remains to be seen. Boston has been rumored to be looking into moving at least two pieces from the core group, and there have been plenty of rumors about the possibility of moving star forward, Jaylen Brown.
Due to the large contract that Brown has, trading him could easily help the Celtics navigate the salary cap issues. It seems unlikely that the Celtics will trade Brown, but they could easily take calls to see what they could net for his services.
If Boston does end up trading Brown, one team in particular could be one to keep an eye on. NBA insider Chris Mannix linked Brown with a surprising team from the Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs.
“The team I’d watch the closest with Jaylen Brown is probably the Spurs,” Mannix said “Sure, I think they would love to make a run at Giannis, but do the Bucks ask for Stephon Castle? Like, is that on their wish list? And if it is, I can’t see San Antonio doing a deal like that.”
Brown is scheduled to make $53.1 million next season, so any deal would need to see salaries matched. San Antonio could look to put together a solid trade package for the Celtics' star and give Boston a jumpstart across the roster.
But the Celtics will likely hold onto Brown for now, as they look to remain as competitive as possible for next season. Brown gives them a legitimate "go-to" scoring option, especially given that co-star Jayson Tatum is expected to be out for the majority of next year.
It remains to be seen how this offseason will go for the Celtics, but they should be very active. The roster could look very different come next season as the front office figures everything out.
Celtics Might Rely on Trusted Veteran Big for Internal Boost
