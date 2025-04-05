Celtics' Jaylen Brown Offers Concerning Update on Knee Injury
The Boston Celtics are trying to keep themselves healthy as the playoffs approach. The playoffs start in a couple of weeks, and the Celtics are going to be the second seed in the East.
Jaylen Brown is one of the players that the Celtics are trying to keep healthy as the season winds down. Brown has been dealing with a knee injury for most of the season.
Brown is one of the best players not just on the Celtics but in the entire league. He was the NBA Finals MVP for a reason.
For the last couple of weeks, the Celtics have had him sit out some games because of the knee injury. They are trying to get him some rest before they really need him in the playoffs.
Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like rest is doing the injury much good based on the update Brown gave after a game against the Suns.
"So I've been just utilizing these games in order to feel things out. Things will get better, I'm sure, but if they don't, then I still have a good feel of where my baseline is at and stuff like that — because there's no guarantee, honestly, that rest is going to make anything better. I wish it would, but it's kind of the cards that are laid out.”
When Brown says that rest might not make the injury better, that's a concerning update for Celtics fans. That means that it's something that could get worse as the playoffs go along.
This is starting to sound more like an injury that will only get fixed with surgery in the offseason. It also sounds like an injury that Brown can continue to play through, which is good for the Celtics' title hopes.
Boston is hoping that Brown can not only play through the pain but play at a high level. He is coming off a game in which he scored 31 points against the Suns.
So far this season, Brown is averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.
