Celtics Land Toward Top of NBA Franchise Valuation List Amid Potential Sale
The Boston Celtics have perhaps the most history of any franchise in the NBA. They have been good in pretty much every decade that the league has been playing.
From being the dominant team in the 1960s to their rivalry with the Lakers in the 1980s to winning the title last year, the Celtics are one of the most popular franchises in all of sports.
Despite all of the success that the Celtics have had over the years, Wyc Grousbeck, the current controlling owner of the team, is looking to sell.
Read more: Celtics History in NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest
Grousbeck has been looking to sell the team since after last season. He wants to go out on top as an NBA owner, although it is likely that a sale of the team wouldn't happen for at least another year.
It's pretty obvious that Grousbeck is trying to find the best value that he can get for the Celtics, which makes sense. He's probably very happy with CNBC's most recent valuation of every NBA team.
According to them, the Celtics are worth $5.5 billion right now. Shockingly, that doesn't put them in the top five of NBA franchises. They sit at seventh on the list of most valuable NBA franchises.
It's surprising that the Celtics aren't valued higher, but their impending tax bill could be part of why they aren't. The Celtics have one of the most expensive rosters in the entire league.
More Celtics news: Celtics Have Long History in NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest
Boston is still one of the most recognizable brands in all of sports, so they are going to fetch a pretty penny whenever the sale does go final. They still have to figure out a list of potential buyers.
The Celtics aren't going to let the impending sale of the organization distract them from trying to win the NBA championship for the second straight year. They are looking to be the first team in almost a decade to repeat as champions.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the leaders of this team. As long as both of them are on the roster, the Celtics will continue to be in the championship conversation.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Reacts to 'Historic' Defense of Victor Wembanyama
Bill Simmons Celtics Documentary to Debut Next Month
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.