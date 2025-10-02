Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Receives Bold Season Prediction From NBA Insider
The Boston Celtics are going to have to figure out a way to compete this season without having Jayson Tatum in the lineup. He is still recovering from a torn Achilles that he suffered in last year's playoffs.
Boston is going to have to rely on Jaylen Brown to be the top scoring option on the team without Tatum available. This will be the first time Brown will have this opportunity.
One insider believes that Brown is going to not only accept that role, but he will also flourish in a way that very few people believe that he can.
Pundit Believes Celtics' Jaylen Brown Will Be a Top-Five Scorer In The League
Rohan Brahmbhatt of ClutchPoints believes that Brown will be a top-five scorer in the NBA this season now that he is the top scoring option for the Celtics.
"It is not unrealistic to project Brown averaging over 28 points per game this season, which would put him in the mix for a top-five scoring spot league-wide. His role will be as expansive as ever, and without Tatum’s slower, deliberate half-court style, Boston will tailor its offensive system around Brown’s athleticism and direct scoring instincts."
Brahmbhatt believes that a rise in shot attempts will be conducive to him increasing his scoring output in a big way this season.
"Expect his field-goal attempts to rise significantly, potentially into the 21-23 range per game. If he can combine volume with his usual efficiency, Brown may very well elevate into one of the most productive scorers in the NBA this year."
The Celtics Need Jaylen Brown To Play Like An All-NBA Player
If the Celtics are going to have any shot of making the playoffs this season with three new starters, they need Brown to play like a first-team All-NBA performer. He has to be the best player on the floor most nights.
Brown will have the ball in his hands a lot more this season. That means he will not only need to score more, but he will need to create more for his teammates, as well.
Last season, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. He shot 46.3 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
