Celtics' Jaylen Brown Says He Hasn't Shown His Best Yet in the NBA
With Jayson Tatum out, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown gets to step up and take up additional responsibility.
Over the years, Tatum established himself as the primary option on the Celtics, with Brown playing a secondary role.
This structure was good enough to win an NBA title in 2024 and make several deep playoff runs, but Tatum is set to miss the entire 2025-2026 season after tearing his Achilles.
Brown's step-up might need to become permanent if Tatum doesn't come back as the same player. Achilles injuries can sap players of their athleticism and change their way of playing.
More news: Celtics Confident About Their Chances to Compete in East, Says Insider
Brown might become the focal point of the Celtics going forward, making his upcoming season all the more important.
The 28-year-old forward believes there is more to his game, and the added responsibility will bring out more from him.
During an interview with former teammate Kyrie Irving, Brown expanded on his new role and capabilities with the ball.
“People haven’t seen me at my best because we have a loaded roster, so sometimes you need to do what needs to be done as a team,” Brown told Irving during the interview.
“When you’re on a team, you’ve got to make sacrifices. Not that there’s anything wrong with being a part of a team.”
More news:Celtics Make Last-Minute Addition to Summer League Roster, And It Could Be an Offseason Steal
Last season, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 4.5 assists, and 5.8 rebounds. With all of the injuries plaguing the Eastern Conference, Brown should be a top-five player in the conference.
He is one of the best on-ball defenders in the league who offers two-way value.
As Boston's top player and unquestioned leader, Brown gets a chance to break out of Tatum's shadow and rack up impressive numbers.
More news: Celtics' $285 Million Contract Named One of Worst in NBA
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.