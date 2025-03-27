Celtics on Pace for Historic Feat in 2025 Season
The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA when they are completely healthy. They have known that over each of the last two years, but haven't gotten a chance to show it.
Even when they aren't healthy, they are still good enough to win titles. That's what they did last year, winning throughout the playoffs without Kristaps Porzingis.
This year has seen them do more of the same. They are the second-best team in the Eastern Conference, and they are fresh off a 30-point beatdown of the Phoenix Suns.
Everyone talks about how good the Celtics are at home, which they should. They are 24-12 at home, which is actually on a worse pace than what they had last year.
Despite that, they are an even better team on the road. So far this season, they are 30-7 away from TD Garden. They are also close to being on pace of having the best road differential in the history of the league.
As you can see, the Celtics are very close to the 1972 Los Angeles Lakers for having the best scoring differential in the history of the league. Last year's team is actually tenth on this list.
This is why the Celtics aren't worried about having to face the Cavaliers on the road in the Eastern Conference Finals if that's the matchup that occurs.
As long as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are on the court together, they feel like they can win a title. Those two guys are the keys to this team playing their best.
The Celtics are confident that if they can get to the playoffs healthy, they should be fine. They shouldn't really be worried about their first-round matchup, either.
Whoever they play in the two-seven matchup should be pretty easy to get through. For them, the playoffs really start in the second round when they will likely face either the Knicks or the Pacers.
The Celtics will have four more road games to set this record.
