Celtics' Jayson Tatum Breaks Silence on Ongoing Criticism
Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is one of the best players across the entire NBA. Tatum has accomplished a lot over his career, even winning his first NBA title last season.
However, Tatum is one of a few players who seem to get the brunt of criticism from different areas. Tatum has taken everything in stride and just allowed his game on the court to do the talking for him.
But after a Game 3 win over the New York Knicks in the Celtics' second-round playoff series, Tatum seemed to fire back. The star broke his silence about what comes from being the main player on a team.
“You understand … what comes with being ‘that guy,’” Tatum said. “I get a lot of praise, I get a lot of credit, I get a lot of accolades. But, you know, I'm not perfect. There's times where, you know, I needed to play better. I needed to do more. And that's what comes with being ‘that guy.’
“People don’t just criticize me. There’s a lot of people came before me they criticize and a lot of people after me that they’ll criticize.”
Tatum is the face of the Celtics, so the team's success is his success. But the team's failures are also his own failures, even if he plays great.
It's a harsh reality for star players, but something that Tatum has grown to accept over the years. The city of Boston has fully embraced Tatum, and he has given his all to the city because of it.
Tatum is looking to help the Celtics repeat as NBA champions, but the team is currently being tested. The veteran forward hasn't played his best either, so both sides have been getting all sorts of narratives thrown at them.
The Celtics will have another chance to tie the best-of-seven series up in Game 4, and they will need a strong effort from Tatum to make it happen.
