Celtics' Jayson Tatum Has Bizarre Response to Title Repeat Chance
The Boston Celtics will be looking to repeat as NBA champions this season, and many expect them to have a good chance of doing so. Boston entered the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, giving them a strong chance to at least get back to the NBA Finals.
The Celtics are led by stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brow, both of whom give this team legitimate two-way stars. But Tatum is the key for the Celtics, and many see him as the leader of the squad.
Tatum offered some thoughts on the Celtics repeat chances, giving a somewhat strange and laid back answer.
“I said this season was the most relaxed and carefree that I’ve been in my career, understanding that we won last year. We accomplished the ultimate goal, and you kind of got that monkey off your back,” Tatum said. “So obviously the goal is still the same this year to win and compete for a championship, but I’ve just enjoyed this season of playing carefree basketball and not having that hang over my head. It’s been fun to do.”
Tatum has seemed much more relaxed this season, and it has allowed him to thrive on the court. The Celtics star put together a strong season, helping Boston once again be one of the better teams in the East.
“It just kind of allows me to focus on the task ahead,” Tatum said. “I’m not worried about trying to prove anybody wrong or anything like that. Just understanding I know what I’m capable of, I know what we’re (capable of) when we play a certain way. We’ve shown that. So it’s all about getting to that level.”
Tatum understands what it takes to win now and will do whatever he can to help Boston get another title. If he can show up in the postseason again for this team, they should have a strong chance to hold the trophy up this year.
