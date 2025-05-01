Celtics Strange Title Connection With Lakers Finally Ends After 40 Years
The Boston Celtics are looking to repeat as NBA champions this year, and many believe that they have a great chance to make it happen. Boston is currently awaiting to see who they will place in the second round following their elimination of the Orlando Magic in five games.
But even when the Celtics aren't playing, they have still found a way to win. With the rival Los Angeles Lakers' elimination in the first round of the postseason, the Celtics' strange title streak with the Lakers is over.
This season will mark the first time since 1982 that the Lakers don't win the NBA title in the year following a Celtics title win. The Celtics won in 1981, the Lakers won in 1982.
Boston won in 1984, the Lakers won in 1985. The Celtics won in 1986, the Lakers won in 1987. And finally, the Celtics won in 2008, and the Lakers won in 2009.
The Celtics will also end the year with the most titles in NBA history, even if they don't win again themselves. With the win last season, they broke a tie with the Lakers for the most all-time, so at least for another year, Boston remains on top.
Boston is solely focused on winning themselves, but this is an interesting streak that has finally ended. The Celtics will be taking on either the New York Knicks or Detroit Pistons in the second round.
The Knicks vs Pistons series is heading toward a Game 6, with the Knicks leading the series 3-2. Boston likely doesn't care which team comes out of the matchup since they are a confident group.
The Celtics have beaten up on the Knicks all year long, and the Pistons are a very young team. Boston should be favored no matter which team they play, and many expect them to at least make the Eastern Conference Finals again this season.
