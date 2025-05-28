Two Celtics Stars Linked to West Team as Trade Rumors Swirl
There are going to be a lot of changes in Boston this summer. The roster that tried to defend an NBA championship will not be the same one that returns next year.
The second apron in the new CBA will make it so that new owner Bill Chisholm wants to break up the roster as it's currently constructed. They have some tough decisions to make.
There's a very good chance that the Celtics end up parting ways with two starters this offseason. They will be keeping Jayson Tatum and likely Jaylen Brown, but everyone else is up for being moved.
Two starters who are getting talked about as potential moving pieces are guards Jrue Holiday and Derrick White. Holiday is much more attractive for Boston to get rid of because of his age and production drop-off.
One Western Conference team could try to trade for both of them. The Sacramento Kings have been floated as a team by Bleacher Report as one that could be interested in one or both of Holiday and White.
The Celtics wouldn't be able to get enough back from the Kings to trade both of them. It's much more likely that Boston trades them each separately, trying to acquire as much in return as possible.
Boston would also love to keep hold of White much more than they would like to keep Holiday. White is younger and has had more production over each of the last two seasons.
Sacramento is trying to figure out a way to retool its roster after trading D'Aaron Fox in the middle of the year. They might be too far in to tank, but that might be the best thing for them to do.
Boston has to figure out what to do with their starting backcourt because a lot more teams are going to be interested in White than they are in Holiday.
It would be foolish for the Celtics to make White completely unavailable in a trade. They should at least see what is available out there so they can make an informed decision on how they want to build the team.
Brad Stevens has a lot of interesting decisions to make this summer.
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.