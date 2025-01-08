Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Offers Blunt Take on Patriots Firing Jerod Mayo
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is known for his honesty in press conferences.
Mazzulla, who has been at the helm with the Celtics since taking over as interim head coach before the 2022-23 season, knows first hand the pressures of leading a sports team in the New England area.
Especially when walking the halls of a facility that have seen legends like Red Auerbach and Bill Russell write the history of this esteemed franchise, it is near-impossible to be complacent with just one NBA championship.
Bill Belichick is someone who personifies what it means to lead one of the most storied franchises in the nation, leading the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles in the National Football League.
With the clear historical link in post season success between both teams, it's no surprise that Mazzulla found himself at training camp with Belichick and has been in meetings with now-former Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo.
Mayo was fired from the Patriots on Sunday after going 4-13. It was his only season with the team.
The two coaches enjoyed quite a relationship while leading their respective teams.
Mayo told Boston.com's Khari Thompson that Mazzulla, "would sit in the defensive meetings and we would talk about philosophical things, philosophy. Team sports are team sports. It’s great.”
There is no question that Mazzulla was upset by Mayo's firing and provided deeper insight and perspective on the now-former Patriot.
“I think the first part is you don’t realize the impact it has on the assistants, on their families and the kids,” Mazzulla said. “To me, it’s bigger than just the head coach. You have assistants that believe in the head coach. You have assistants that move their families there. There’s people that are impacted by it.”
Mayo, just like Mazzulla, is a former player.
He was drafted by New England in 2008 and spent eight years playing for the franchise. He is a two-time Pro Bowler, voted the 2008 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, and helped New England win Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.
Despite the firing of his friend and colleague, Mazzulla must focus on his No. 2 seed Celtics. Boston is 27-10 and seems to be on the path to finding their footing once again, putting away the Nikola Jokic-less Denver Nuggets 118-106 last night.
