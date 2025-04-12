'Silent Killer', Celtics Stars Praise Underrated Part of Derrick White Game
The Boston Celtics have one of the best starting lineups in the entire NBA. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown get the most attention, which makes sense.
Those two guys are two of the best players in the entire league. Those guys deserve to get the most credit for what the Celtics have been able to achieve.
Of course, they aren't the only ones who deserve credit. One player who deserves a lot of credit for what they have been able to do, and that's guard Derrick White.
White is someone who should get more credit for what he does on both ends of the court. He hounds players defensively, and has transformed his game from deep, too.
In a recent video that came out from the Celtics, several of his teammates complimented what he can do.
During the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors played off of White. They dared him to beat them from the 3-point arc, and he wasn't able to do it.
That's when White realized that he needed to change his game and become more of an effective outside shooter. He has worked extremely hard in each of the last couple of years to increase his output from three.
White has become one of the most important 3-point shooters on a team that shoots more threes than any other team in the league. He is someone that they rely on to hit open shots.
If the Celtics are going to repeat as champions, they need him to keep shooting at a high clip. They have other options, but he can really turn the tide in certain games.
Boston will be playing in a much tougher Eastern Conference than they did last year in the playoffs. A lot of the best players from other teams got hurt when the Celtics took them on.
This year, the rest of the playoff teams are pretty healthy, minus the Bucks. The top four seeds look like will all be formidable opponents.
So far this season, White is averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He is shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
