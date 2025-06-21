Celtics-Lakers Rival Showdown Named 'Best Game' of Season
This season didn't quite go as well as the Boston Celtics were hoping it would. They were able to finish as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, but they were eliminated in the second round.
The Celtics were trying to become the first team to repeat as champions in almost a decade. Instead, they were eliminated by the New York Knicks and have been at home for a while.
That doesn't mean that the season was a complete failure, though. They still had some great moments during the regular season, including one of the best games of the year.
Read more: Celtics' Derrick White Trade Valued Revealed by NBA Insider
Boston did have one of the most compelling games in the regular season when they took on the Los Angeles Lakers on March 8th. It was late in the season when both teams were rounding into shape.
It was a game that Celtics.com called the best game of the year. In that game, Boston won 111-101, showing that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could still be a force together, despite Brown's knee injury.
In that matchup with Los Angeles, Tatum and Brown combined for 71 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists. They put together a performance that had every Celtics fan thinking the team could repeat as champs.
Beating the Lakers while they had Luka Doncic on the roster was certainly an impressive feat. They showed that they were a team that was capable of beating almost anyone in the league.
More Celtics news: Celtics Rumors: Two Teams Lead Race to Land Jrue Holiday
Games like this should still be remembered, even if it was in the regular season. Just because the Celtics didn't win the title this year doesn't mean that the entire season was a waste.
Fans should still love the fact that the Celtics beat their hated rivals in a game in which both teams played their best players. It was fun to watch, especially because Brown was struggling with that bothersome knee injury and still played well.
Celtics fans are hoping that they can have more fun games like this with both Tatum and Brown healthy. Tatum has a long road to recovery after suffering a torn Achilles in the playoffs. As for Brown, he is at the forefront of trade rumors, although it is less than likely he gets moved this summer.
More Celtics news: Celtics' Joe Mazzulla is Scouting High-Level International Prospect
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Named Serious Trade Target For Spurs
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.