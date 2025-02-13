Bill Simmons Celtics Documentary to Debut Next Month
The Boston Celtics is one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports. The history of winning that they have in the NBA is something that is unmatched by most other franchises in other sports.
In the NBA, only the Los Angeles Lakers have a chance to be mentioned in the same breath as the Celtics in terms of fame. Those two franchises are the crown jewel of the NBA and likely always will be.
There is a lot of history to cover when it comes to Boston. From its dominance in the 60s to the rivalry with the Lakers in the 80s, to Jayson Tatum winning his first time in 2024, there is a lot this franchise has to offer its fans.
Celtics fans are going to get a big dose of everything that the franchise has accomplished from one of its biggest fans. HBO is releasing a documentary that comes from basketball pundit Bill Simmons.
It's going to be a docuseries because there is simply too much stuff to pack into one documentary feature. Simmons is one of the most knowledgable people on the planet when it comes to the Celtics, so this should be pretty good.
The Celtics have had a lot of bad things happen to them as well. Reggie Lewis passing away, Leb Bias dying, and the awful Boston Marathon bombing all affected the Celtics in profound ways.
This documentary series should explore all of that and more when it goes through the history of the team. Knowing how much Simmons loves the Celtics, there will probably be things in there that no one has seen before.
Any fans of the Celtics should be extremely excited about this. It will be streaming on March 3rd on HBO Max and will cover a full eight decades of the team.
Boston is hoping to make more history for future documentaries. They are trying to be the first NBA franchise to repeat as champs in almost a decade. Tatum and Jaylen Brown are specifically focused on that.
