Celtics Linked With Perfect Kristaps Porzingis Replacement
The Boston Celtics are going to be looking for teams to take on Kristaps Porzingis' contract. He is one of the leading candidates to be moved because of the massive tax bill they are facing.
Porzingis is someone who just hasn't been healthy during his time with the Celtics. In the two years he's played with the team, he has played in a total of 91 regular-season games.
He has played even less in the postseason. Out of a possible 30 playoff games that he could have played in over the last couple of years, he played in just 18 of them.
The Celtics are spending a lot of money on him, too. He was paid $29.2 million this year and is still owed $30.7 million next season. Quite frankly, his production is not worth the amount of money he is being paid.
That's why he is likely going to become a player that the Celtics look to move this summer. There is one particular player who would be the perfect fit to replace Porzingis.
That player is Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz. Kessler is someone who would fit well in Boston because of his rim protection and the way he can rebound.
Kessler is also much younger than Porzingis. He is just 23 years old, so he could continue to grow alongside Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
The biggest issue that they would have to deal with is finding a way to dump Porzingis' contract. Kessler's deal alone would not be enough to cover that total.
Boston's top priority is going to be shedding salary this summer. They have to get below the second apron under new owner Bill Chisholm, as that is going to be his prime directive.
Brad Stevens has to find some trade partners who are willing to take Porzingis' contract on. There will be teams that are interested, but Boston might not like the return they get for him.
This season, Porzingis averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He shot 48.3 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three.
