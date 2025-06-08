Celtics Linked With Perfect Luke Kornet Replacement
As the Boston Celtics get ready for a massive offseason, the front office has a lot of big decisions to make around the roster. Boston is expected to look very different come next season, and this could see them move on from some crucial contributors.
One of those is backup center Luke Kornet, who is scheduled to be a free agent. It remains to be seen what the team will do with Jornet, but there is some thought about Boston letting him walk in free agency.
If this were to happen, there would be a big hole to fill along the frontcourt. But the Celtics could look to target this in the upcoming NBA Draft since they have multiple picks to use.
In a new mock draft by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, the Celtics grab a solid replacement for Kornet. This would be center Ryan Kalkbrenner out of Creighton.
"Ryan Kalkbrenner put together another productive season of post scoring, finishing and shot-blocking. He'll head back to the NBA after participating last May and improving marginally over this past season as a three-point shooter.
The upside with Kalkbrenner isn't overly exciting unless that three-point shot becomes a regular weapon at the next level. Teams will be evaluating his jumper closely in workout settings in May and June. But 7'1" size, a refined inside game and defensive presence create a high floor that is attractive for a likely second-round pick."
Kalkbrenner put up some impressive numbers this past season, averaging 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game. His skill set could fit in nicely with this Celtics roster, and if he were to impress during training camp, he could maybe earn some rotation minutes.
The center is a great screener, and head coach Joe Mazzulla could use him to help set offensive plays. Kalkbrenner is also a decent 3-point shooter, as he shot 34.4 percent from distance this past season.
While he may be the greatest shooter, there will be time for him to develop his game even more. Boston values players like this, and this could be a steal for the Celtics at the top of the second round if he were to fall to them.
