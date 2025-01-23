Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Reignites Lakers Feud With Perfect Diss
The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have been rivals since the beginning of the NBA and the rivalry seems to be alive and well. Ahead of the first matchup between the two sides this year, former Celtics forward Paul Pierce seemed to take a shot at Los Angeles in the most perfect way.
During the broadcast of the Celtics game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Pierce took aim at the rival team. The former Celtics star went after the fact that Boston has more NBA titles than the Lakers do now.
"I live it every day," Pierce, a Los Angeles resident, said. "I have a one-up on them when I go around the town and go to my dinners. That's always fun to just say, 'Hey, we've got more championships than y'all and it don't look like y'all are getting one any time soon,'" Pierce added.
Boston added its 18th NBA title last season, taking down the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. This broke a tie with the rival Lakers for the most in history, reclaiming the top spot.
Pierce was part of multiple highly-contested matchups with the Lakers, including two trips to the NBA Finals. The Celtics legend was 1-1 against Los Angeles in the NBA Finals, winning the title during the 2008 season alongside Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.
More news: Celtics Predicted to Part Ways With Jrue Holiday For $78M Star Center
Pierce spent most of his career with the Celtics so he had a personal rivalry against the Lakers. He also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Clippers before retiring.
The former forward knows a thing or two about this rivalry and his comments should help the rivalry stay alive and well. Boston and the Lakers is always a fun time no matter where the two sides are in the standings.
The Celtics currently sit toward the top of the Eastern Conference entering this game while the Lakers are in the middle of the Western Conference. But this game will help to reignite the rivalry and we could see some fireworks out on the court in Los Angeles tonight.
More Celtics news:
Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Playing Through Multiple Injuries: Report
Celtics Trade Proposal Reunites Boston with Fan-Favorite Forward
Steve Kerr Weighs in on Celtics Struggles, 'I Wouldn't Worry'
Celtics Legend Reveals Major Trash Talk Bill Walton Dished to Larry Bird, Others