Celtics Trade Proposal Reunites Boston with Fan-Favorite Forward
The Boston Celtics don't need to make a deal at the trade deadline but have still been sniffing around. This trade proposal would see them bring back a former Celtic who has turned into a pretty good player.
Boston Celtics receive: Javonte Green
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Baylor Scheierman
Green has shown the ability to impact the game at the NBA level. He has turned into a really solid defensive player.
The Celtics would look to make this move for the future of their team ahead of anything. Green might be able to snag some playing time now, but would be on the fringes of the rotation.
Read more: Steve Kerr Weighs in on Celtics Struggles, 'I Wouldn't Worry'
Boston would add him as insurance against an injury with one of the wings. Jayson Tatum and Saam Hauser are the two wings in the rotation right now.
Green would possibly get some minutes in smaller lineups, but he would mostly be on the bench. Still, he's someone who knows the Celtics and knows how they like to play from his previous tenure in Boston.
Trading a rookie who isn't seeing any playing time right now would be a low-risk move for the Celtics. It would allow them to acquire someone who they trust if they had to put him in the game now.
Scheierman is a good shooter but isn't the greatest defensive player. That's why the Celtics could decide to move on from him.
More Celtics news: Celtics Legend Reveals Major Trash Talk Bill Walton Dished to Larry Bird, Others
Boston is in a unique position as the trade deadline approaches. Because they are the defending champions, they don't have to make a move if they don't like what's available to them.
The Celtics pretty much brought everyone back from last year's title team. They could decide that the current roster gives them the best chance to repeat as champions.
2025 has not started very well for the Celtics. They have found a lot of losses. They are hoping to change that in the next few games.
So far this season, Green is averaging six points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. Baylor Scheierman has averaged 1.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game in eight games as a rookie.
More Boston Celtics news: LeBron James-Partnered Ownership Group Won't Bid for Celtics Purchase: Report
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Gets Brutally Honest on Boston's Mounting Struggles
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.