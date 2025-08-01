Celtics Make Roster Move, Sign Guard
The Boston Celtics have had one whirlwind of a summer. Boston has undergone a ton of changes in the past month or so, and it appears that they are not done making massive roster moves.
The Celtics still need to make a move to get under the dreaded second apron, but still, they are not completely out of the woods yet. Although that is the case, the Celtics made a significant roster move, signing versatile international guard Max Shulga.
According to the NBA’s official transactions log, the Celtics signed Shulga to a two-way deal.
The second round pick from this year's NBA Draft will join one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. That may not be the case this season, but Boston has established itself as the top team in the conference for about the last eight seasons.
Shulga was the No. 57 pick in the draft by the Orlando Magic, but his rights were traded to the Celtics. Boston acquired the No. 57 pick along with the No. 46 pick when they traded away the No. 32 pick to Orlando on draft night.
It's unclear what type of role Shulga could play for Boston, but if he impresses during training camp and preseason, the Celtics could make room for him. Boston is entering the season as hobbled as they can be, especially with potentially being without their superstar Jayson Tatum for the entire 2025-26 season.
Shulga enters the league after playing his final season of college basketball for the VCU Rams. In his final season at VCU, Shulga was solid as he averaged 15.0 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from three in 35 games and 32.8 minutes of action.
Shulga was named the 2024-25 Atlantic 10 Player of the Year.
The 23-year-old stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 210 pounds. If all plans are out, Shulga could play as a depth piece for the Celitcs, who will look to do their best to compete this upcoming season.
