Celtics Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Massive Al Horford Update
A longtime NBA insider has finally supplied a critical update on the free agency of 2024 Celtics champion starting center Al Horford. Horford took over for injured Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis, the nominal starter, in that capacity for most of the playoffs in both 2024 and 2025, including most of the '24 Finals.
The 6-foot-9 Florida product, 39, was one of the more intriguing big men on the board heading into the summer. But his free agency — and that of every other talented center/power forward beneath him in the market — has ground to a halt of late.
Now, Marc J. Spears of Andscape/ESPN has shed some light as to why (h/t to Oh No He Didn't for the video clip).
Spears revealed on ESPN that Horford is all but assured to sign with the Golden State Warriors and officially depart the Celtics this summer — but he's still waiting on the team to figure out the restricted free agent contract of 22-year-old power forward Jonathan Kuminga, who recently rejected a two-season $45 million offer from Golden State.
The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings have both offered the Warriors sign-and-trade packages for Kuminga, and have both been roundly rejected by Golden State president Mike Dunleavy Jr.
"I saw [Warriors guard] Gary Payton II two days ago I'm like, 'What's going on?' He's like waiting on JK," Perkins confirmed. "He is, Al Horford is."
This story will be updated...