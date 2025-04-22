Celtics Near Unbeatable When They Hit This Performance Mark
The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA when they have everyone healthy and available to play. That's part of the reason why they were able to win the title last year.
Boston is still one of the most dangerous teams in the league on offense, and they showed that in Game 1 against the Orlando Magic. At times, it looked like they were toying with them.
Part of the reason why they can make teams look that bad is because of how many threes they take. If they are hitting their threes, they are very hard to beat.
The Celtics hit a ton of their threes in Game 1. Once they hit a certain benchmark, they are almost unbeatable, no matter who they are facing off against.
If they hit over 40 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, the game is as good as over.
When they are able to hit that many threes, other teams simply can't keep up. They launch over 48 threes per game, so that means they would hit at least 19 threes per game.
That means that the Celtics would be scoring 57 points on those shots in those games. That's at least half of their points, which makes it very hard for other teams to catch up.
Boston can sometimes fall in love with the 3-point shot too much, but this stat is why. They understand that hitting a high clip from three gives them the best chance to win.
Boston may not need to hit that many threes to win more games against Orlando in the first round, but they will need to in the second round against either the Knicks or the Pistons.
Jayson Tatum is someone who can fall in love with taking bad threes too much, so that's something the rest of the team needs to guard against. He didn't have his best game in Game 1, and the Celtics still crushed Orlando.
Still, this team is very dangerous when they can hit their deep shots, no matter who the other team is that they are facing.
