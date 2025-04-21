Celtics Stars Roast One Another Over Old Social Media Photos
As the 61-21 Boston Celtics gear up for their championship defense against the 41-41 Orlando Magic, the team's players are finding unique ways to stay loose.
For six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum and two-time All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White, they've taken to critically appraising their old social media posts and, when necessary, roasting each other mercilessly about them, via the Celtics' YouTube channel.
The first shot fired is an image of Tatum wearing a "John Lucas International" jersey.
"I was in eighth grade," Tatum says. "John Lucas, down in Houston, shoutout John Lucas. Maybe seventh grade. I was tired after that workout."
Tatum next shows White a picture of him, fittingly enough, getting into a defensive stance.
"This is a classic, you gotta keep this one," White says. "I was a freshman in high school. I think we were playing against our rival... There were only freshmen in our school, and so [I was] varsity. It was a brand-new high school. We had a varsity and a JV team. I made varsity. No big deal. 5-foot-5, 90 [pounds]. I'll guard you in the post though, so don't worry about it."
From there, the pictures escalate. Tatum laughs at a shot of his adolescent self in a fresh cut and his first car (a Chrysler 300). White chuckles at a team photo of him from his days at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
Neither photo survives on their Instagram.
White and Tatum have emerged as two of the core leaders on this roster.
Across 76 healthy games, White is averaging 16.4 points on .442/.384/.839 shooting splits, 4.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds a night, and has at least an outside chance to make his third All-Defensive team. His two-way value is critical to this franchise.
Tatum, the Celtics' unquestionable best player, averaged 26.8 points on .452/.343/.814 shooting splits, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.0 dimes a night in his 72 healthy regular season bouts. He seems likely to make his fifth All-NBA team, at the ripe old age of 27.
Boston will need both players to be at their very best if the team wants to become the first NBA club to repeat since 2018.
