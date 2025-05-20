Celtics News: Brad Stevens Hints at Jaylen Brown's Future
The Boston Celtics enter the offseason with a lot of questions about their roster next season. That is mainly due to the uncertain injury timetable for star forward Jayson Tatum.
With Tatum potentially out for the season, that has left a lot of people wondering what the status of his wingman, Jaylen Brown, is for next season. The Celtics could embrace a year of tanking and trade away Brown to try and drastically retool the roster.
However, in an end-of-season press conference from general manager Brad Stevens, he made comments that arguably quelled the fire of any trade rumors, at least for now.
Saying he has "full faith" in Jaylen Brown isn't anything concrete, but it does signify that if the team were to trade him, it wouldn't be because it would make the team better in the short term.
Stevens, believing in Brown, mainly says the team will likely attempt to run back the duo of Tatum and Brown to lead the franchise to another championship, and trades will consist of everyone else on the roster.
Stevens also alluded to the idea that he doesn't want to do anything rash, and trading away Brown would definitely be a rash move.
The best news for the Celtics regarding Brown will come with an update to his meniscus injury. If Brown does need surgery and is expected to be out for a significant amount of time, then the team could embrace a gap year and gain draft capital and salary to retool the roster for 2027.
If Brown is healthy and ready to go for next season, the team still has a shot of competing for a spot in the NBA finals out of the East given how weak the conference has a chance to be next season.
There are a lot of unknowns for the franchise currently, but Tatum and Brown being reliable star players who can lead the team to a championship is not one of them.
The other variable that can change everything is new ownership coming in. Stevens may believe in Brown fully, but if ownership doesn't, they may ask Stevens to move on from him. That would be a bad scenario for Celtics fans, because that could lead to ownership continually undermining Stevens, widely considered one of the best general managers in the NBA.
As long as Jaylen Brown is on the team, the Celtics have a chance to win the NBA title, but fans may have to be patient for that opportunity to arise again.
