Celtics News: Luke Kornet's Potential Free Agency Price Revealed
The Boston Celtics are looking to keep some of their role players now that they have shipped off Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. Those two starters will play elsewhere next year.
That means that the role players Boston has will get more minutes next season. That's also the case because Jayson Tatum will miss most of next season with a torn Achilles.
One player the Celtics would like to bring back is Luke Kornet. Kornet is going to be a free agent, and he might be looking to cash in after having a solid playoffs.
While Brad Stevens has made it clear that he wants to bring Kornet back, they might not be able to get him for as cheaply as they would like to. One NBA source thinks he's going to get a significant raise.
“Kornet’s clearly in for a payday,” said the source to Bulpett of Heavy. “Steven Adams got three years at $13 million per, and (Daniel) Gafford got $60 million over three years. The non-taxpayer mid-level exception is around 13 million; I’ll be surprised if Kornet doesn’t come in close to that."
If Kornet is truly going to get that much money, the Celtics might have an issue keeping him. He could possibly slide into the starting center spot if he does stay in Boston, but that might not be enough for him.
Even though the Celtics have just slid under the second apron, they would quickly approach that territory again if they had to pay Kornet that much money.
Boston wouldn't really have another option at the center spot if Kornet went somewhere else. With Porzingis in Atlanta, they don't have anyone else who has played significant minutes.
It sounds like Stevens is willing to pay Kornet for him to stay in Boston. We'll see just how much he is willing to pay when there is a bidding war going on for him.
This season, Kornet averaged six points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He also shot 66.8 percent from the field.
