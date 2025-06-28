Celtics' Brad Stevens Reveals Two Names Boston is Deadset on Retaining
The Boston Celtics are in an offseason of transition. They have already traded two starters away in order to shed salary so they could get under the second apron of the luxury tax.
Trading Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday was just the first move that they are looking to make. The Celtics are going to be active and might even trade another starter at some point.
General Manager Brad Stevens still has a couple of players that he wants to keep, no matter what else happens this summer. He thinks these players are too valuable to let go.
Stevens reiterated that he would like to keep a pair of big men heading into next season. Knowing how critical it is that the Celtics do that heading into a year without Jayson Tatum.
“There is no question our priorities would be to bring Al and Luke back.”
The Celtics are hoping that they can get both of those players back at a relatively cheap salary. Both of those players have a chance to start next season now that Porzingis is no longer with the team.
Boston is still hoping to be competitive next year in a weaker Eastern Conference, even without Tatum available for most of the year with a torn Achilles.
The Celtics will have some competition to bring both guys back. Both Horford and Kornet are going to be sought after in free agency. Stevens is still confident that they can bring both back.
Boston has already made a lot of decisions based on their salary situation heading into next year. They have to make sure that they bring enough players back to still be a title contender in a couple of years when Tatum is fully healthy.
Horford likely only has a year left in the NBA. He is approaching the age of 40 and has already won a title. They still would like to keep him in order to have his leadership around.
Kornet is much younger and has shown some good potential. Keeping him as a rim protector is something Stevens is making a priority.
