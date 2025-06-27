Celtics News: Joe Mazzulla’s Mystery Grows With Bizarre Insider Story Shared
The Boston Celtics have clearly responded under Joe Mazzulla since he was hired as a head coach a couple of years ago. They won a title with Mazzulla leading the squad in 2024.
Mazzulla's tactics are clearly different than what Ime Udoka had when he was the head coach. The Celtics seem to love their coach, even with all of his quirks.
Mazzulla is certainly a different kind of guy, but there's an argument to be made that's why he's been so successful. One NBA insider shared another crazy story about him recently.
While talking on one of the draft coverages that ESPN had for the second round, Brian Windhorst told a story about Mazzulla and Baylor Scheierman having a strange standoff.
"Apparently, late in the season this year, Scheierman and Mazzulla came to a door at the same time. Mazzulla just stopped and wouldn't move. Scheierman just stopped and wouldn't move. They just stared at each other. Five minutes, ten minutes, fifteen minutes. People are coming and going, and they're just staring at each other...and for 40 minutes they're just staring at each other."
Windhorst said that he had read this story before. Scheierman told this story while he was on with Noa Dalzell, so that's where the origin of the story comes from.
Mazzulla is a strange guy, and Scheierman was trying to make sure that he didn't back down from his coach. It was some sort of weird mental test, in his eyes.
The Celtics love their head coach. They play hard for Mazzulla and make sure that they give him plenty of credit for the success that the team has had in his tenure.
Next season will be a true challenge of how good of a head coach he is. Without Jayson Tatum, the team will be tasked with trying to stay in the race for the NBA title.
Mazzulla will have to scheme some things up if the Celtics are going to be anywhere close to a title contender without their best player on the floor.
